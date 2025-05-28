9dcc to cease operations: Crypto fashion brand ends activities due to economic headwinds

Fashion label 9dcc, which combines physical clothing with NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain, is ceasing operations at the end of May. This was announced yesterday by founder Gmoney, an anonymous creator and collaborator in the NFT world, via the platform X (formerly Twitter).

Since its launch in 2022, the brand gained recognition with ‘network products’ (physical products linked to digital tokens such as NFTs on a blockchain), collaborations with Adidas and Mastercard, among others, and a fanbase that includes names such as Bradley Cooper and Chance the Rapper. The clothing was linked to digital tokens, thus forming a bridge between fashion and technology. According to a press release about its creation at the time, the crypto-native label offered a fresh perspective on fashion for a 'critical, digitally-first consumer'.

“We have been on a journey to bring the digital and physical worlds together over the past few years,” Gmoney wrote on X. “We did groundbreaking drops, organised special events and built a community at the intersection of tech and fashion.”

Nevertheless, economic factors proved insurmountable. “Despite strong brand recognition and an engaged community, we were unable to overcome the macroeconomic headwinds within the Web3 consumer market and the global slowdown in luxury retail,” said Gmoney.

Gmoney’s fashion house 9dcc is a fully Web3-based brand that strives to redefine the luxury fashion industry. Credits: 9dcc logo

FashionUnited has contacted 9dcc for more information.