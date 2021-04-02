a.k.a Brands acquires Australian streetwear retailer Culture Kings

Direct-to-consumer fashion platform a.k.a Brands has acquired Australian streetwear label Culture Kings for an undisclosed sum.

a.k.a said access to its platform will allow Culture Kings “to accelerate profitable growth in direct-to-consumer brands by leveraging collective scale and operational support within an asset-light, data-driven playbook of best practices”.

Founded in 2008 by Tah-nee and Simon Beard in Brisbane, Australia, Culture Kings is a streetwear retailer stocking a curated collection of over 100 global brands. The company has an online presence as well as a network of physical stores, each of which hosts a rotation of DJs and is decked out with interactive games.

“Culture Kings is a leading digital and retail destination and exactly the kind of hyper-innovative brand that a.k.a. is designed to support. Through their unique and immersive approach, Tah-nee and Simon have built a compelling business with a highly loyal and extensive customer base,” said Jill Ramsey, CEO of a.k.a. Brands.

Culture Kings eyes new markets under new owners

Ramsey added that the acquisition would see Culture Kings expanded in existing and new geographies, and would provide the brand with “the support and expertise on the business end, allowing them to focus on the art of fashion and the brand vision”.

Culture Kings joins a.k.a’s portfolio of brands which already includes Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, and Rebdolls.

“Culture Kings was built on our passion for music and fashion from different cultures and communities around the world,” said Tah-nee and Simon Beard, co-founders of Culture Kings.

“As we look to bring our love of the streetwear lifestyle to new consumers and further deepen our connection with our fans, a.k.a. provides us with the ability to focus on our strengths of creating and curating great product and delivering it in a unique and entertaining way.

A.k.a, which is backed by investment firm Summit Partners, said it aims to become “a global leader in digitally-native, direct-to-consumer fashion” with a plan to acquire digital fashion brands “that hold strong growth potential, a proven track record in target markets and the ability to expand and perform in new markets”.