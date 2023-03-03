AAFA establishes partnership with IAF to tackle supply chain issues

The American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) has announced a new partnership with the International Apparel Federation (IAF) which sees the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) underlining the commitment to bring industry players together across the supply chain.

The renewed agreement will also ensure that the two organisations establish a closer and more frequent collaboration.

In a release, the IAF secretary general, Matthijs Crietee, added: “Traceability, sustainability, creativity, materials sourcing, innovation and information technology, and cooperation across the supply chain are just a few areas that this partnership will focus on.”

The MoU further covers the IAF’s 38th World Fashion Convention which will be held in the US for the first time in more than two decades.

Hosted alongside the Sewn Products Equipment & Suppliers of the Americas (SPESA), the convention will provide an opportunity for AAFA members to discuss and connect with garment and textile suppliers from Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas.

The MoU was signed during AAFA’s Executive Summit in Washington DC, where a delegation of Turkish apparel manufacturers were in attendance, reflecting the type of connections the signatories are aiming to create.

Commenting on the event, AAFA president and CEO, Steve Lamar, said: “This year’s Executive Summit was focused on the ability to adapt, align, and act.

“This is exactly what this MoU allows our respective members to do in a time where the production landscape is changing and partnerships are necessary for supply chain resiliency.”