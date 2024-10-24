Abercrombie ‘disgusted’ by former CEO arrested on sex trafficking charges

Abercrombie & Fitch has spoken up following the arrest of Mike Jeffries, stating that the company was “appalled and disgusted by the alleged behaviour” of its former chief executive officer.

Jeffries was arrested Tuesday on federal sex trafficking and interstate prostitution charges alongside his partner Matthew Smith and another associate. According to prosecutors, the alleged instances happened during his time at the apparel brand, which he helmed from 1992 to 2014.

Abercrombie & Fitch has now spoken out regarding the arrest of Jeffries, noting in a statement released to the press on Wednesday that it was “committed to fully cooperating with law enforcement as the legal process continues”.

Its statement continued: “As we shared when the accusations were first made public in October 2023, we are appalled and disgusted by the alleged behaviour of Mr Jeffries, whose employment with Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ended nearly 10 years ago.

“For close to a decade, we have successfully transformed our brands and culture into the values-driven organisation we are today. We have zero tolerance for abuse, harassment or discrimination of any kind.”

The company added that it stood by the victims of Jeffries, with a spokesperson noting: “Speaking up and coming forward is not easy. Our thoughts remain with those who have bravely raised their voices as part of the federal investigation.”