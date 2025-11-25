Abercrombie & Fitch achieves record sales in Q3 2025, narrows FY outlook

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. reported strong sales growth in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, driven by the Hollister brand's performance. The company is narrowing its full-year outlook, expecting continued growth and profitability.

For the third quarter ended November 1, 2025, net sales reached a record 1.3 billion dollar, a 7 percent increase compared to the same period last year. This marks the company's 12th consecutive quarter of growth. The growth was primarily driven by a 7 percent increase in both the Americas and EMEA regions, while APAC experienced a 6 percent decline. The Hollister brand led the way with a 16 percent increase in sales, while Abercrombie saw a 2 percent decrease. Net income per diluted share was 2.36 dollar, compared to 2.50 dollar in the previous year.

Fran Horowitz, chief executive officer, stated: "We achieved three years of consecutive quarterly sales growth, delivering record third quarter net sales, with 7 percent growth to last year…Our results reinforce the strength of our operating model and give us confidence in our ability to drive sustainable, long-term shareholder value.”

The company now expects full-year net sales growth of 6 to 7 percent and net income per diluted share of 10.20 to 10.50 dollar. It is further planning approximately 40 net store openings over the coming year, and is looking to repurchase around 450 million dollar in shares. For the fourth quarter, Abercrombie & Fitch expects net sales growth of 4 to 6 percent and net income per diluted share in the range of 3.40 to 3.70 dollar.

This article was created with the assistance of AI.