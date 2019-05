Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has said that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 20 cents per share on the Class A Common Stock of the company, payable on June 17, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 7, 2019.

The company operates over 850 stores under Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister and Abercrombie Kids brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East

