Abercrombie & Fitch elects Kenneth Robinson to its board of directors

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has announced the election of Kenneth (Ken) Robinson as a Director, effective February 4, 2021. Robinson, the company said, will serve as a member of the board’s audit and finance committee. He was most recently senior vice president, audit and controls for Exelon Corporation, an energy company with the largest number of electricity and natural gas customers in the U.S. He served in this role from 2016-2020 and was responsible for internal audit and financial controls.

“Ken brings more than 40 years of highly relevant consumer retail experience to our board and has extensive knowledge in finance, risk and compliance, and more,” said Terry Burman, Chairman of the company’s board, adding, “His experience as a global executive of a world-class consumer products company will be a valuable addition as we continue to drive our business forward.”

Prior to Exelon, the company added, Robinson spent nearly four decades at The Procter & Gamble Company, where he held various positions in their consumer and industrial sectors across a wide range of functions. These positions included: vice president, global diversity & inclusion; vice president, finance; and chief audit executive. Additionally, Robinson currently serves on the boards of directors for Morgan Stanley U.S. Banks (national banks) and Paylocity Holding Corporation.

“I am honored to join Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Board of Directors. I was initially drawn to the company’s progressive nature, particularly in sustainability and diversity and inclusion,” added Robinson.

With Robinson’s election, the company’s board of directors expands to 13, comprised of 12 non-associate independent directors, and Fran Horowitz, the company’s Chief Executive Officer.

Picture:Abercrombie & Fitch media gallery