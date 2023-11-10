Abercrombie & Fitch names new board member

Abercrombie & Fitch has announced a new appointment to its board of directors, with Arturo Nuñez having joined the team from November 7, 2023.

Nuñez, who makes up the tenth member of the board, is the founder and CEO of brand strategy firm AIE Creatives, prior to which he served as chief marketing officer of Nu Holdings Ltd, a Brazil-based digital banking platform.

He has held further leadership roles at the likes of Apple, Nike and the National Basketball Association (NBA), spanning marketing and general management across multiple markets.

In a release, Nigel Travis, chairperson of the company’s board, welcomed Nuñez to the role, adding: “He brings decades of global business experience from top companies and brands, focused on connecting with and engaging customers around the world.

“His expertise in marketing, branding, and retail innovation will be an asset to the board and complement the company’s growth ambitions.”

Meanwhile, Nuñez, who also currently serves on the board of directors for the Estée Lauder Companies, commented on joining Abercrombie & Fitch: “The company’s remarkable transformation in the retail industry, both in terms of business and culture, is nothing short of impressive.

“Collaborating with CEO Fran Horowitz, Nigel, the board and the management team, at this exciting juncture, is an opportunity I eagerly anticipate. I look forward to leveraging my global brand expertise to contribute to the company’s continued success.”