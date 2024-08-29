Abercrombie & Fitch reportedly mulling return to Hong Kong after eight years

Eight years after shutting up shop in the region, Abercrombie & Fitch is believed to be mulling its return to Hong Kong. It is understood that the apparel retailer has its eyes on renting two large stores in the area, according to unnamed sources for Bloomberg.

While one is reportedly located in Causeway Bay shopping mall Hysan Place, and is currently occupied by Fast Retailing-owned Gu, the other is said to be in the popular retail destination of New Town Plaza, in a 10,000 square foot site.

Abercrombie & Fitch had initially opened a flagship store in Hong Kong back in 2012, however was ultimately forced to close the location later in 2016 due to a drop in sales.

The brand has since undergone a wider transformation brought on by a range of scandals that lead it to reevaluate its product offering and business operations.

It is now often deemed as one of the few 90’s brands to make a largely successful comeback, a perspective that was only reaffirmed by an explosion in its stock price earlier this year.

The turnaround has been led by Fran Horowitz, who took up the helm in 2017 and set about reviving its once outdated company image through a new marketing strategy, investments into technology and the creation of a more inclusive environment for customers and employees alike.

Positivity continued into the second quarter of the current financial year, when Abercrombie & Fitch reported a net sales growth of 21 percent compared to the prior quarter, soaring to 133.17 million or 2.50 dollars per share.