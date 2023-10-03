Abercrombie & Fitch to initiate investigation into former CEO Mike Jeffries

Abercrombie & Fitch has reportedly said an investigation into Mike Jeffries was underway after the BBC revealed a slew of exploitation allegations against the brand’s former chief executive officer.

Jeffries came under the radar after claims of his involvement in an organised ring that exploited men at private sex events were brought to light following a two-year investigation by the BBC.

The British news outlet conducted interviews with 12 men who were allegedly propositioned, with eight having reportedly attended such events and detailed claims of exploitation and abuse.

The gatherings were understood to have taken place at Jeffries’ former Hampton homes, among other locations, between 2009 and 2015, where men were believed to have received cash in return for sexual acts.

In a statement to WWD, a spokesperson for the company said that an “outside law firm” had been looking into the issues raised by the BBC, and noted that the current executive leadership team and board were not aware of the allegations.

The statement continued: “We are appalled and disgusted by the behaviour described in the allegations against Mr. Jeffries, whose employment with Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ended in 2014, nearly 10 years ago. Speaking up and coming forward is not easy, and our thoughts are with those who bravely raised their voices.”