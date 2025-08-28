Abercrombie & Fitch: Young Hollister clientele ensures record revenue

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. exceeded expectations in the second quarter of the 2025/26 financial year, achieving another record revenue.

The US-based apparel provider increased its revenue by 7 percent year-on-year to 1.2 billion dollars. This made the quarter, which ended on August 2, the eleventh consecutive quarter of growth for the company, Abercrombie & Fitch announced on Wednesday. Subsequently, the revenue expectations for the full year were raised.

Broken down by region, the Americas, which includes North and South America, remains the strongest market with 974.2 million dollars, representing 8 percent growth year-on-year. The Asia-Pacific region also achieved revenue growth, reaching 37.2 million dollars, up 12 percent compared to the second quarter of 2024/25. Europe, the Middle East and Africa recorded a slight decline of 1 percent. Revenue in this region was 197.2 million dollars.

Hollister drives revenue

Among the individual brands, Hollister continues to boost the business. In the three months, the brand, which is particularly geared towards a younger target group, achieved revenue growth of 19 percent to 656.7 million dollars. CEO Fran Horowitz attributed the growth particularly to the high demand during the summer and back-to-school seasons.

At Abercrombie, revenues continue to decline, as they did in the first quarter. The brand recorded a decrease of 5 percent to around 551.9 million dollars. In the same period of the previous year, Abercrombie was still the highest-revenue brand.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s operating profit amounted to 207 million dollars. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 244 million dollars, 13.5 percent higher than in the same period of the previous year. Net profit attributable to shareholders grew by 5.9 percent to 143.4 million dollars.

Abercrombie & Fitch raises revenue expectations

Having lowered its annual forecast in the first quarter due to changes in customs and tax rates, the management has now raised it again. Abercrombie & Fitch expects revenue growth of five to seven percent for 2025/26, up from three to six percent previously.

“We have started the second half of 2025 offensively,” said Horowitz. “Due to our strong positioning and growth trajectory, building on the record results of 2024, we are raising our revenue forecast for the full year.”