ABFRL Q1 2025: Revenue, EBITDA growth amidst widening net loss

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) has reported strong growth in its first quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2025. The company posted a 9 percent year-on-year increase in revenue, reaching Rs 1,831 crore. A key highlight was the company's operating performance, with EBITDA surging by 38 percent to Rs 169 crore, and the EBITDA margin expanding by 200 basis points. However, the company reported widening of consolidated net loss at Rs 233.73 crore versus a loss of Rs 214.92 crore during April-June quarter a year ago.

The company's diverse brand portfolio was a major contributor to its success. ABFRL's ethnic businesses were particularly strong, growing by 25 percent year-on-year and posting a positive EBITDA for the quarter. The designer-led brands, including Sabyasachi, Tarun Tahiliani, and TASVA, delivered an impressive 40 percent like-to-like growth. The TMRW portfolio of digital-first brands also saw a 38 percent growth in the quarter.

Pantaloons segment recorded quarterly sales of Rs 1094 crore, with a normalised LTL of 3 percent, while the segment's margins stood at 17.1 percent

In the quarter, ABFRL completed the demerger of its Madura business into a separately listed entity named Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited (ABLBL). The new entity will house ABFRL's premium lifestyle brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, and Peter England, along with the youth western wear brand American Eagle. ABLBL will also manage the Reebok business in India through a long-term license agreement.