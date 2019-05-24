ABFRL Q4 profit up 79 per cent as revenue too moves north

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail’s (ABFEL) Q4 net profit has grown by 79 per cent as revenue increased nine per cent. Ebitda fell due to a rise in marketing spends. For the full year, ebitda increased 24 per cent and revenue increased 13 per cent. Net profit grew 173 per cent. In the September 2018 quarter, the company reported a 62 per cent year-on-year jump in operating profit before depreciation. Revenue grew by 11 per cent. The Pantaloon chain, ebidta margins grew 6.6 per cent in the September quarter from 4.8 per cent year-on year, thanks to higher operating leverage with more stores maturing.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail has a network of 2714 stores, a presence across approximately 18,000 multi-brand outlets with more than 5,000 point of sales in department stores across India. Madura which consists of fashion brands like Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Peter England, Forever 21 and People recorded a 14 per cent growth in revenue in the fourth quarter. Other businesses continue to showcase strong performance with 65 per cent growth in revenues over the fourth quarter. The innerwear business continues to scale at a rapid pace, expanding its footprint and now touches approximately 14,000 outlets across the country.