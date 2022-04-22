ABG names LF Corp as Reebok’s strategic partner for South Korea

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) has continued with its strategy of establishing global partnerships for Reebok, announcing that it has signed a new long-term agreement with LF Corp, in South Korea.

The partnership will allow LF the exclusive rights to distribute and sell Reebok apparel and footwear through wholesale, e-commerce and branded retail stores in the region, where the label already operates over 30 points of sale.

With the agreement, Reebok is now the “most influential” sportswear retailer to join LF’s portfolio, ABG said in a release.

ABG acquired Reebok from Adidas back in August 2021 and has since implemented a number of deals similar to the one with LF.

This new partnership follows a string of agreements to come as part of ABG’s global Reebok strategy, focused on assembling a network of core operating partners to drive the growth of the brand.

Like other deals, LF will partner with the Reebok Design Group (RDG), a newly launched brand hub in Boston, where the label will work on product development and innovation projects.