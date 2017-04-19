Abof targets 15 per cent share by 2019-20

Aditya Birla’s online shopping portal Abof is aiming to get 15 per cent market share by FY 2019-20. Abof will concentrate on funding brand building and overheads which give the business a more solid footing by not losing business on every order.

The online fashion store retails about 125 brands, and will bring Forever 21 to its stable in the next few months. So far, the company has been using the digital medium to advertise but in the current fiscal it expects to use mass media as well to build its brand.

Abof, launched in 2015, is an online one-stop fashion portal for apparel, footwear and accessories for men and women. It aims at offering a wide but curated range of merchandise and a differentiated shopping experience that can compete with the best in the world.

Abof works seamlessly across a wide range of devices including desktops. The platform is targeted at millennials, the aim being to offer the latest styles, a daily dose of proprietary fashion content and style tips. The web store provides the trendiest looks of the season from around the world through its curated collection of products handpicked from brands and from its own brand Abof.