About You increases quarterly sales by around 9 percent

Although the takeover by competitor Zalando SE is a done deal, the Hamburg-based e-commerce group About You Holding SE presented its latest business figures on Tuesday.

In the second quarter of the current 2025/26 financial year, sales amounted to 492.3 million euros, an increase of 9.4 percent compared to the same period last year. According to the company, the increase was “driven by solid growth in the DACH and CEE regions”. A “relatively wide range of growth rates” was observed in the other European markets.

Revenues in the Commerce segment rose by 8.9 percent to 481.5 million euros. The Scayle division, which manages business-to-business (B2B) services, saw an increase of 36.8 percent to 16.8 million euros.

Although the gross margin declined slightly, the group reduced its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA). The figure, adjusted for share-based compensation expenses and special effects, fell to 0.6 million euros from 2.3 million euros in the second quarter of the previous year. However, the reported net loss increased slightly from 28.1 million euros to 28.9 million euros.

In the entire first half of the year, which ended on August 31, group sales reached 1.04 billion euros, exceeding the previous year's level by 7.6 percent. According to the company, the growth was due to a higher number of active customers and an increase in orders.

Adjusted EBITDA rose from 12.8 to 22.6 million euros. The net loss, which had been 37.6 million euros in the first six months of the previous financial year, fell to 34.5 million euros.