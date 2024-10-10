About You raises adjusted EBITDA outlook but narrows revenue expectations

In the first half period, About You Holding increased adjusted EBITDA to 12.8 million euros.

In the second quarter, adjusted EBITDA rose by over 10 million euros to negative 2.3 million dollars. Revenue during the second quarter increased by 2.4 percent to 450.1 million euros.

The company has narrowed its full-year revenue guidance but raised its adjusted EBITDA expectations.

“With a significantly improved EBITDA and growing revenue, we achieved convincing financial results despite the seasonally weaker second quarter, which usually has lower margins,” said Tarek Müller, About You Group's co-founder and co-CEO.

In the online fashion stores in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (DACH segment), revenue rose by 8.6 percent to 225.1 million euros. Adjusted EBITDA in the DACH segment amounted to 1.1 million euros, with a margin of 0.5 percent.

In the Rest of Europe (RoE) segment, revenue grew slightly by 0.2 percent to 212.5 million euros and adjusted EBITDA improved to EUR 12.3 million euros with a margin of 5.8 percent.

The company’s business-to-business unit of the Tech, Media, and Enabling (TME) segment achieved an EBITDA margin of 22.9 percent, comprising segment revenue of 44.1 million euros and adjusted EBITDA of 10.1 million euros. SCAYLE saw its annual recurring revenue surged by over 20 percent year-on-year.

The company has raised the FY 2024/2025 adjusted EBITDA guidance to between 15 million euros and 35 million euros, while the revenue growth guidance is narrowed to a range of 1 percent to 7 percent. From FY 2025/2026 onwards, About You continues to anticipate double-digit growth rates for the group.