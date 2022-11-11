Accessories Council announces winners of 2022 Design Excellence Awards

The Accessories Council has unveiled the winners of its fourth annual Design Excellence Awards, which was held in the offices of resale platform Fashionphile.

Winning products were selected by the public from a pool of finalists compiled by the council’s board of directors, who made decisions based on criteria revolving around design, appearance, market positioning, social media usage and function.

The Hall of Fame/Founders Award, which recognises one single product, brand or person, was awarded to Lanfranco Beleggia, president and CEO of Bros Manifatture.

Recognising the leading volume item in the top growth category, the NPD ‘Growth Driver’ Award was given to the Travelpro Platinum Elite 21” Expandable Carry-On Spinner, reflecting a recovering travel industry.

Further winners included the Pologeorgis The Weekender, the recipient of the SAGA Furs award, the Everina Sunny Bag, the winner of Fashiongo Best of Best award and Carolina Herrera’s 0080, the winner in the category for Eyewear, Optical.

Winners in other categories included the likes of Kimberly Pucci’s The Niccolo handbag, American Optical’s Oxford sunglasses, Anna Zuckerman Grace 40 earrings and Shahla Karimi’s Cluster Ring No. 2.

Each of the winning products are available for purchase in the US via various distribution channels, with the council also providing winners with promotional tools to market their products.