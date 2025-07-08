Accompanying report helps navigate new GFA Fashion Impact Toolkit

A new Fashion Impact Toolkit, presented by the Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) and Deloitte at the Global Fashion Summit in June, wants to share a meaningful inventory of industry impacts for guidance on strategy assessment. But how to use it? And what are some of the key findings from the impact inventory?

An accompanying report, published recently, offers guidance as well as insights on transforming these learnings into actionable strategies for sustainable impact.

It also outlines the background, purpose and framework of the Fashion Impact Toolkit, thus serving as a first step to engage with it, ultimately helping companies identify their potential impacts, make better informed decisions, become more resilient, boost stakeholder confidence in their operations and maintain competitiveness in a rapidly evolving market.

New Fashion Impact Toolkit is a valuable resource

“We hope that the Fashion Impact Toolkit will be a valuable resource for the textile industry as it navigates increasing regulatory and stakeholder pressure. By identifying and acting upon the most critical sustainability implications across the value chain, companies can foster greater resilience, trust and long-term transformation. We are proud to collaborate with Deloitte to support this much-needed shift,” commented GFA CEO Federica Marchionni in a press release.

The report is divided into five chapters, starting with setting the context and why companies should identify sustainability impacts. Chapter Two deals with how and why to create an impact inventory, while Chapter Three explains how the textile sector’s value chain was mapped: into 20 main activities and 101 sub- activities that were narrowed down to the 88 most relevant sub-activities.

By outlining almost 3,000 impacts across value chain stages such as material production, garment manufacturing, product distribution and use, end-of-life management and material recycling, Chapter Four highlights key hotspots and pressure points that were identified through the research conducted to construct the Fashion Impact Toolkit.

Chapter Five lists the six key questions for turning impacts into actionable strategies.

“An early outcome of Deloitte’s collaboration with the Global Fashion Agenda, the Fashion Impact Toolkit is designed to help textile company leaders better understand their footprint across the value chain and help inform how they adapt their strategies to be more resilient. These adapted strategies can help organizations identify opportunities to enhance performance, helping drive industry-wide progress,” added Cecilia Dall' Acqua, partner strategy sustainability leader, Deloitte Global Circular Economy Hub.

The full report can be downloaded from the Global Fashion Agenda's website.