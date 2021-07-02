ACS Clothing secures 2.5 million pounds in funding

Sustainable fashion solutions provider ACS Clothing Limited (ACS) has secured 2.5 million pounds in funding to help it increase the capacity of its operations and grow its workforce.

The investment came from ACS’ main shareholder, Industrial Lending, managed by Boost & Co.

“The fresh investment of 2.5 million pounds will allow us to invest further in our world-class facility and grow our team to support our existing and new customers,” said ACS chief financial officer Andrew Rough in a statement.

ACS began its story as a formal hire company when it opened its first brick-and-mortar store more than 25 years ago.

Today, the company operates an 85,000 square foot, fully automated facility in the UK, which it says is the largest rental and resale fashion fulfilment centre in the country.

Through its facility, ACS enables fashion brands to introduce rental or resales models, offering them warehousing, order management, RFID technology integration, eco-friendly ozone cleaning and sanitisation, clothing repairs, and automated picking, packing and dispatch of orders.

“We minimise the barriers to entering the rental or resale market for both emerging and established brands,” the company says.