Active Apparel Group expands to Europe with new Milan office

Active Apparel Group (AAG), manufacturer of performance apparel for the outdoor lifestyle and active markets, has opened a new office in Milan, Italy, as part of its growth strategy to expand its presence in Europe.

The move will allow the company to “more effectively offer a wide range of forward-thinking solutions to like-minded brands in an evolving European market,” including innovative design, supply chain transparency, and mindful manufacturing solutions.

Paul McCloskey, founder and president of AAG, said in a statement: “As demand for more transparent manufacturing increases globally, our end-to-end sourcing, design, and manufacturing services are now more readily available in Europe.

“This move underscores our dedication to providing all clients with unparalleled product development and manufacturing services, and we look forward to building lasting partnerships across Europe.”

AAG provides manufacturing and product development solutions for 37 partner brands, with a focus on technical outerwear, performance athleisure, golf, cycling, swim and activewear.

The Milan office adds to their current locations in Brisbane, Los Angeles, New York, and Ningbo, China.