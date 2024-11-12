Active Apparel Group secures B Corp certification

Active Apparel Group (AAG) has received B Corp Certification, recognising the performance apparel manufacturer for its efforts in the way of environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

The firm received a score of 84.9 points on the B Impact Assessment (BIA), meaning that it exceeded the 80-point threshold required for the certification. Its strongest areas highlighted by the assessment were that of Governance, Workers and Customers.

AAG also noted that a highlight from the BIA was its achievement of “hard-to-earn” Impact Business Model (IBM) points for its practices in toxin reduction, as reflected in the use of 100 percent Oeko-Tex certified inks and responsible chemical management in its production process.

Other notable factors were AAG’s payment of a living wage to all workers, a fact that was confirmed via an audit by third-party Bureau Veritas of its factory in China; and its “structured approach” to reducing environmental impact, overseen by an Environmental Management System (EMS).

In a release, group CEO, Henry Jones, said the company was “proud” of the recognition, adding: “It sets us apart as a premium service provider and manufacturer in the global marketplace, assuring all stakeholders of our compliance with global best-practice standards.

“These standards also encourage continuous sustainable innovation, drive valuable operational efficiencies, and enhance our ability to attract and retain top talent."