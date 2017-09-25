Actor Bill Murray secures 1 million in funding for its golf apparel label

Bill Murray has raised 1 million dollars in funding for its golf apparel label. This first round of funding has come from investors including the Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts, ex tennis star Andy Roddick, and actors Ed Norton, Mark Paul-Gosselaar and Breckin Meyer.

William Murray Golf, founded last year by cinema actor Bill Murray and his brothers, has raised more than 1 million dollars from a group of investors that includes Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts, tennis champion Andy Roddick and actor Ed Norton. The investor lineup is completed by real estate magnate Mike Meldman, actress/model Brooklyn Decker, and country music star Jake Owen, reports Bloomberg.

The main apparel to them was Murray’s irreverence with his apparel brand, a major part of the appeal for investors like Owen. The musician explained that investors and fans of Murray’s golf clothing line “want to have fun with the game of golf while making it more appealing to a wider audience.”

The investment comes the time of the brand’s new autumn collection and will allow William Murray Golf to continue its “rapid growth and disruption” of the golf apparel market, said CEO Joel Murray.