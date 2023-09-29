Adidas and Stella McCartney team up on away kit for Arsenal Women

Sportswear giant Adidas has unveiled the first away kit and travel range for Arsenal Women football team made in collaboration with British designer Stella McCartney.

The limited-edition, eight-piece collection includes looks for both on and off the pitch, with items such as a jersey, shorts, zip-up jacket, track-style pants and an oversized tee among the offerings.

An away shirt is the centrepiece to the line, featuring colour-blocking accents of neon pink and blue, as well as Aeroready technology that uses sweat-wicking and absorbent materials.

In a release, Adidas said the key pieces in the collection use at least 47 percent recycled polyester and 100 percent organic cotton, aligning with the brand’s goal to “help end plastic waste”.

The away kit will debut on the pitch October 6, when Arsenal play Manchester United, marking the first time the women’s team have worn a separate kit to the men.

Fans will also be able to purchase the collection in limited quantities via Adidas’ e-commerce website and stores, Arsenal’s official club stores, Arsenal Direct and select retailers.

In a release, McCartney said she was proud to help create the bespoke capsule, adding: “I love that the away jersey taps into the exciting intersection of fashion and football through its elevated geometric print and captivating hues – with technical performance materials at the core.

“It’s important that both players and fans alike can playfully express themselves as they move on and off the pitch, and we hope this bold, new collection can play a part in that.”