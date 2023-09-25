Adidas and Sweaty Betty to join Marks & Spencer’s sportswear offering

Marks & Spencer is expanding on its sports edit, adding sportswear giants Adidas and Sweaty Betty to its curation as part of efforts to bolster its ‘Brands at M&S’ strategy.

The duo will also be building on ‘The Sports Edit on M&S’ platform, where the retailer is rapidly increasing its sportswear selection following a strategic investment into the concept in February this year.

Now, 18 brands are to be included on the sports-dedicated platform, where customers can also access product inspiration, wellness content and advice in the field.

Adidas and Sweaty Betty’s range further include athleisure and fitness apparel, as well as a range of performance footwear.

In a release, Nishi Mahajan, director of third-party brands at Marks & Spencer, said: “Earlier this year we launched a dedicated sportswear hub through The Sports Edit on M&S.com – home to our own brand Goodmove, as well as a selection of carefully curated third-party brand partners.

“As we continue to grow market share and build credibility in sportswear, we’re delighted to be welcoming Adidas and Sweaty Betty to the platform as part of our wider ‘Brands at M&S’ strategy.

“From specialist performance footwear to stylish athleisure, M&S has something to cater for every energy level. This is just one of the way’s we’re continuing to become more relevant to our customers' lifestyles.”

While Adidas and Sweaty Betty are set to become available from early October, they will be joined by Columbia, Regatta and Sorel later in the season.