Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto extend partnership with collection launch and pop-up

Sportswear giant Adidas is celebrating the 20 year anniversary of its partnership with Yohji Yamamoto through a pop-up retail and exhibition space in Paris.

The location will house an extension of the duo’s Y-3 label in an environment that looks to channel Yamamoto’s essence and approach to craftsmanship.

Entitled ‘Y-3 Atelier’, the newly unveiled label has acted as a testing ground for experimentation, Adidas said in a release, bringing together performance-inspired sportswear with avant-garde design.

Y-3 Atelier Ssense pop-up in Paris. Image: Adidas x Yohji Yamamoto

At the pop-up, visitors can view and purchase the exclusive line, which utilises patterns recreated from Yamamoto’s runway pieces and brings the collaboration closer to the designer’s own namesake label.

The inaugural collection reimagines dresses, track tops, jackets, skirts and pants, among others, each adorned with a custom Three Stripe detailing nodding to Adidas’ signature codes.

Y-3 Atelier Ssense pop-up in Paris. Image: Adidas x Yohji Yamamoto

The pop-up space is hosted alongside retailer and tech platform Ssense, and will remain open until March 5, allowing visitors to browse, try-on and purchase pieces from the collection.

It is also possible to explore a gallery exhibition featuring works by Japanese photographer Daido Moriyama, who was selected to capture imagery of the collection at a Tokyo restaurant, where models could be seen sporting the garments in monochromatic palettes.