Adidas announces second phase of Yeezy inventory sale

Sportswear giant Adidas has announced the second release of its leftover Yeezy inventory which is set to drop throughout August across the world.

The announcement comes days after it was reported that the first batch released as part of its previous sale in May had garnered the company 565 million dollars in orders for the unsold products.

Like the one prior, this second drop will also feature products designed and manufactured in 2022, ahead of when the German retailer terminated its contract with Yeezy founder Kanye West.

Products, including the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 and Yeezy Slide, will become available through Adidas’ digital platforms, as well as those of select wholesale partners.

Starting from August 2, this launch will come in phases to help manage demand, with availability and timing to be based upon location.

Adidas noted in a release that, akin to its previous Yeezy drop, it would continue to donate a “significant amount” to select organisations working to combat discrimination and hate.

These include the likes of the Anti-Defamation League and the Philonie & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change.

An expansion of this will see Adidas include blue square pins alongside select products in the US, in support of the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism which launched its #StandUpToJewishHate campaign launched earlier this year.