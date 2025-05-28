Adidas confirms data breach, customer contact information exposed

Adidas has confirmed a cybersecurity breach in which unauthorized actors accessed personal data belonging to customers who had previously contacted the company's customer service.

The compromised information primarily includes names, phone numbers, and email addresses. The sportswear giant emphasized that no passwords, credit card details, or other payment-related data were affected.

The breach occurred through a third-party customer support provider, according to an official statement. Upon discovering the incident, Adidas said it promptly took steps to contain the breach, launched a full-scale investigation with the support of cybersecurity experts, and began notifying affected individuals, as well as regulatory and law enforcement authorities, in line with legal obligations.

"We remain fully committed to protecting the privacy and security of our consumers and sincerely regret any inconvenience or concern caused by this incident," the company said.

Consumer advocacy group Which? urged customers to be vigilant, recommending they monitor their financial accounts and credit reports for unusual activity. The group also warned that scammers might attempt to exploit the breach by posing as Adidas representatives through unsolicited emails, calls, or social media messages.

The Adidas incident follows a wave of cyberattacks on major retailers including Marks & Spencer, Co-op, and Harrods. While recent attacks have been linked to the English-speaking hacking group known as Scattered Spider, there is currently no indication that Adidas's breach is related.

Despite the breach, Adidas reported no operational disruptions and continues to implement enhanced security measures to safeguard its consumer data.(DPA)