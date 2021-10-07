Adidas enters resale market in partnership with Thredup

Adidas is entering the resale market via its newly debuted Choose to Give Back programme.

The initiative launched in the US aims to help extend the lifecycle of sports performance and lifestyle apparel and footwear. In partnership with Thredup’s Resale as a Service (RaaS) platform, customers are able to send product from any brand back via the Adidas Creator’s Club app to be either reused or resold.

The fashion industry is one of the world’s biggest polluters

In the US 95 percent of discarded garments can be reused. The textiles industry continues to rely mostly on non-renewable resources and with low usage rates and low levels of recycling, this linear system creates a massive footprint and applies pressure on the world’s resources.

“We believe that great performance shouldn’t come at the cost of the environment. That’s why we’re committed to establishing a circular future for sportswear, and with the Choose to Give Back program are helping people to see new possibilities to give old gear new life,” explains Katja Schreiber, Adidas SVP of Sustainability.

“By giving used clothes and shoes the opportunity to be reused or repurposed by someone new, adidas hopes to create a circular product lifecycle. Adidas has a reputation for driving innovative, sustainable solutions globally, and Thredup is thrilled to support their latest initiative to encourage more circular habits among consumers,” said Pooja Sethi, Senior Vice President and General Manager of RaaS at Thredup. “By enabling resale at scale with customizable solutions for leading brands and retailers, we’re keeping high-quality clothes in use longer and fighting fashion waste.”

Initially launched within the Adidas Creators Club app to members on October 7th, the programme is rolling out more widely online and in stores in early 2022. To participate, consumers can generate a Clean Out Kit prepaid shipping label through the app and use it to send apparel and accessories across any brand or category, including their used sports gear in – from its running shoes to soccer jerseys or other performance apparel. If an item is not in a condition to be resold it will go through thredUP’s select network of textile reuse partners. In exchange for sending in their old gear Creator Club members will earn rewards.

Choose to Give Back is one of the sportswear giant’s many sustainability initiatives, including the introduction of a low-carbon shoe collaboration with Allbirds, Stan Smith Mylo: made with mycelium, the root structure of mushrooms and Made to be Remade shoes. he brand is also working towards a goal of Carbon Neutrality across all North America facilities by 2025, including retail stores, distribution centers, and employee offices.

“The end of one thing is the beginning of the next. This is the beginning of a more responsible future by keeping gear in play to help end plastic waste,” added Katja Schreiber.