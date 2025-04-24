Adidas exceeds expectations in first quarter

German sportswear provider Adidas AG made a surprisingly good start to the 2025 financial year, according to selected key figures published by the company on Wednesday evening.

According to preliminary figures, sales in the reporting currency, adjusted for exchange rate changes, each rose by 13 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching approximately 6.15 billion euros.

Adidas main brand grows double digits in all markets and distribution channels

The Adidas brand recorded currency-neutral growth of 13 percent. Adjusted for sales generated in the same quarter last year with remaining stock from the Yeezy label, the currency-neutral increase was as high as 17 percent. The significant increase was “due to double-digit growth in all markets and all distribution channels”, the company stated.

As the gross margin was increased from 51.2 to 52.1 percent, thanks not least to an improvement of 1.6 percentage points at the Adidas brand at group level, earnings also rose sharply. The operating profit, which totalled 336 million euros in the first quarter of the previous year, increased to 610 million euros. The operating margin grew from 6.2 to 9.9 percent.

The company intends to present its full results for the first quarter on April 29.