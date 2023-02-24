Adidas extends partnership with Major League Soccer

Adidas has announced a multi-year extension of its partnership with Major League Soccer (MLS) which will see the sportswear giant continue as the league’s official supplier for clubs and youth academies.

Adidas, which is a founding, strategic partner of MLS, is hoping to further its efforts in growing the business both on- and off-field in North America and beyond.

This includes bolstering the developments within MLS Next Pro and MLS Next matches, as well as launching new initiatives to empower fans ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

As part of the agreement, Adidas will continue to act as the official sponsor, footwear provider and apparel provider of MLS, and will become the presenting partner of the youth soccer leagues, MLS Next Golden Ball and MLS Next Best XI.

MLS Clubs will also continue to be supplied with jerseys, footwear, training gear, and sideline apparel, alongside an official match ball, via the German sports brand.

In a release, CEO of Adidas, Bjørn Gulden, said: "We are very proud to be extending our partnership with MLS.

“It is incredible to see the growth and success of the League and soccer in North America and the work that has been done.

"Soccer is an important part of our history and who we are at adidas. We are committed to helping grow the game and could not be more excited as we approach the 2026 World Cup hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico."