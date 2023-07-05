Adidas global HR director Amanda Rajkumar steps down

Amanda Rajkumar, 51, executive board member and labour director of Adidas AG, responsible for global human resources, people and culture, has decided to step down. She will not extend her executive board mandate beyond December 31, 2023.

Commenting on the development, Thomas Rabe, chairman of the supervisory board of Adidas AG, said in a release: “On behalf of the supervisory board, I would like to thank Amanda for her outstanding contribution. Under her leadership, we made great progress in fostering a deeper culture of inclusion and creating better leadership accountability. In a period of transition for the company, Amanda put our people at the centre of her work and ensured that Adidas continuously obtained top positions in employer rankings around the world.”

Following a career spanning 28 years of human resources experience in global organisations, Amanda Rajkumar joined the Adidas board as head of global human resources, people and culture at the beginning of 2021.

“I would like to thank the board and my colleagues for what have been very inspiring years at Adidas. I am proud of what we have achieved, and I wish Bjørn, my colleagues in the board, and above all, my team, all the best as they continue to successfully transform this iconic company,” added Amanda Rajkumar.

The company said that Michelle Robertson, SVP workplaces & global functions at Adidas, will assume responsibility for global human resources, people and culture on an interim basis, reporting to Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden.