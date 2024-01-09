Adidas names new president of North America

Adidas has named its successor to Rupert Campbell, the former president of North America for the sportswear giant that stepped down from the role in October last year.

John Miller is understood to be taking on the helm position of the brand’s North America division, effective immediately, according to reports by various media outlets.

From a Portland, Ore, base, Miller has been tasked with overseeing operations in the US and Canada, while reporting directly to Adidas executive board member, Arthur Hoeld, who is responsible for global sales.

The move marks a return for Miller, who had previously worked under the German fashion brand over the span of nearly four years until he exited the company during March 2006, when he had most recently served as director of mall sales.

Miller went on to work at Adidas’ direct competitor Nike, holding several positions at the sports firm throughout an 11 year duration, including senior director for North America Sporting goods.

He had also held various senior leadership positions at the likes of G-Form and Puma, namely in the realm of wholesale and marketing.

His return to Adidas comes amid the brand’s ongoing turnaround strategy, a move that it had triggered last year in light of lacklustre financials and departures from various celebrity-led collaborations.

As such, the brand has said that it was eyeing a firmer hold on the US market in particular, with a dedicated focus on sport and the rise in popularity of football – or soccer – in the region.