Adidas renews 1.1 billion dollar partnership with Manchester United

Sportswear giant Adidas has renewed its partnership with British football club Manchester United, extending the duo’s relationship for a further 10 years until June 2035.

The deal, which amounts to 900 million pounds (or over 1.1 billion dollars), will see Adidas continue on as the football club’s official kit supplier.

Manchester United and Adidas first launched their agreement at the beginning of the 2015/16 football season, reuniting after 23 years apart.

This most recent deal will now also put an emphasis on the club’s women’s team, following their reintroduction in 2018, as part of the brands’ efforts to “drive the women’s game forward”.

In a joint release, Richard Arnold, Manchester United’s CEO, said: “With its roots in the 1980s, our partnership has been reinvented over the past decade with some of the most innovative designs and technology in sportswear.

“We are now looking forward to refreshing this powerful partnership again through the remainder of this decade and into the 2030s.”

Adidas’ CEO, Bjorn Gulden, added to this, calling both the sportswear label and Manchester United “two of the most important brands in international football”.

He continued: “We will combine tradition and innovation to please both the players and the fans.”