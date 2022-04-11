Adidas to launch AI avatar creation platform alongside Ozworld collection

Sportswear giant Adidas is set to launch a personality-based avatar creation platform to go alongside the release of its Ozworld collection.

Made in partnership with Ready Player Me, the site allows users to create an artificial intelligence (AI) generated avatar that can be used throughout the web to explore other virtual worlds in the metaverse.

The site asks users a range of questions that aim to identify their personality in order to establish the appearance of their digital self. Prompts include selecting their favourite Ozworld footwear silhouette, with the final outcome also to draw inspiration from the collection’s visual aesthetic.

Once generated, users can use their avatar to try-on and purchase sneakers from the line and further download their online character to use for stickers and GIFs across social media.

While its initial launch was scheduled for April 8, the sportswear company said that “due to unexpected technical challenges in the Ozworld platform, the launch of the avatar experience will be delayed” with the final date not yet revealed. However, Adidas did say that its first instalment of avatars is set to arrive in the metaverse on April 28.