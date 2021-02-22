Adidas to resume dividend payment

The Adidas AG executive board has decided to resume the company’s dividend payments. The company will propose paying a dividend of 3 euros per dividend-entitled share for the financial year 2020 to Adidas shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 12, 2021.

The company said in a statement that the dividend proposal, which reflects the company’s strengthened financial profile as well as management’s positive outlook for the current year, would result in a total dividend payout of 585 million euros.

The company added that this decision follows a series of financing measures, including obtaining strong investment-grade ratings, issuing bonds worth 1.5 billion euros and securing a new syndicated loan of 1.5 billion euros with partner banks, that Adidas had successfully completed throughout the past year.

Picture:Adidas media gallery