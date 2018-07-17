Adidas to use only recycled plastics by 2024

German sportswear giant Adidas Monday said it plans to use only recycled plastic in its products by 2024.

The company has pledged to eliminate its use of "virgin" plastic in its sportswear, according to CNN Money. Adidas also intends to stop using virgin plastic in its offices, retail outlets, warehouses and distribution centers.

Adidas is the latest company that has pledged to reduce plastic use. Earlier, Starbucks announced its decision to eliminate plastic straws from its stores, and McDonald's is also trying out a plastic reduction program in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

According to Financial Times, Adidas expects 5 million in sales of recycled footwear this year and 11 million in 2019. Last year, it sold 1 million pairs of its recycled Ultraboost Uncaged Parley trainer.

"Our goal is to get rid of virgin polyester overall by 2024," Eric Liedtke, head of Adidas' global brands, told the Financial Times. (dpa)