Aditya Birla Fashion Retail’s Q2 revenue up 11 per cent

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail’s Q2 revenue is up 11 per cent. Ebitda is up 62 per cent. For the first half, ebitda is up 56 per cent and revenue 10 per cent. Madura recorded a spectacular 52 per cent ebitda growth in this quarter and revenues rose 13 per cent. Madura's business consists of brands like Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Peter England, Forever 21 and People.

Other businesses continue the upward trend displaying a 88 per cent growth in revenues over the quarter. The innerwear distribution network continues to expand aggressively with approximately 9,500 outlets across the country. The business also had a successful launch of women's innerwear and Polo Ralph Lauren. Pantaloons continued its growth trajectory. Ebidta for the quarter rose 47 per cent. For the half year it rose 61 per cent. The lifestyle brands will continue their growth momentum on the back of product innovations, category extensions and marketing campaigns. Pantaloons' growth will be accelerated with its continued focus on product improvement, brand investments and expansion into newer territories.

The fast fashion segment will reignite growth post its business model adjustment. Innerwear is expected to build on the strong growth momentum, driven by both men's and women's offerings.