Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands lists on BSE and NSE

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited (ABLBL) successfully completed its listing on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on June 23, 2025.

This move marks the culmination of a year-long demerger process, which has seen the Aditya Birla Group's fashion business split into two independently listed entities. The demerger specifically involved separating the western wear brands portfolio of the fashion business from its parent company to enable independent listing.

Commenting on the milestone, Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman, Aditya Birla Group, stated, "This moment marks both a recognition of the progress we have made and a clear signal of the scale of opportunity that lies ahead. Our ambition is clear. To build India’s first portfolio of billion-dollar brands in fashion and lifestyle.”

The company’s portfolio of brands include lifestyle brands like Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Peter England, and Simon Carter. Its offerings also extend to the youth western wear segment with American Eagle, the sportswear brand Reebok, and the innerwear business under Van Heusen Innerwear. The business anticipates doubling its scale and improving profitability over the next five years, aiming to solidify its standing as one of the largest branded fashion players in India.

Ashish Dikshit, managing director, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited, also shared his perspective on this new chapter: “As ABLBL embarks on this new chapter as a listed company, we do so with humility, a deep sense of responsibility, and unwavering confidence in our vision. We are energized by the opportunities ahead and look forward to building, together, India’s next generation of iconic brands.”

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited (ABLBL) commenced trading at Rs. 172.84 on the NSE and Rs. 167.75 on the BSE.