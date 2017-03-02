Aditya Birla Nuvo quarterly revenue up eight per cent

Aditya Birla Nuvo’s consolidated revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2016, was up eight per cent over the previous year. EBITDA surged 22 per cent. Its divisions (Jaya Shree, Indo-Gulf Fertilisers, Indian Rayon and Aditya Birla Insulators) are India’s leading manufacturers of linen, urea, viscose filament yarn and insulators. Their combined quarterly revenue was lower year-on-year by 15 per cent. Quarterly EBITDA was lower year-on-year by 33 per cent. Return on average capital employed, during these nine months, remained healthy at 19 per cent per annum.

Birla Sun Life Insurance ranks fourth among private players in India. The new business premium market share is at 7.7 per cent. It has a 27 per cent share in the private life insurer segment. During the quarter, its individual new business premium rose by 61 per cent and the total new business doubled year-on-year.

Aditya Birla Finance’s lending book expanded by 34 per cent. The quality of portfolio remains sound with gross NPA at 0.69 per cent and net NPA at 0.33 per cent. It reported a healthy average return on equity at 16.6 per cent per annum and average return on asset at 2.23 per cent per annum. Led by equity infusion and strong internal accruals, its net worth has risen 50 per cent.