Aditya Birla Q3 revenue up five per cent

For the third quarter of financial year 2017, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail’s standalone revenue increased by 5.1 percent year on year. This was primarily driven by an increase in Pantaloons outlets revenues by 12 percent. Pantaloons contributed 39 percent for the quarter. EBITDA for the quarter fell by 8.8 percent with a corresponding margin contraction of 75 basis points. EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 5.1 percent. This margin contraction was aided by an increase in cost of raw materials by 12 percent year on year.

Net loss for the quarter stood at Rs 12 crores versus a net profit of Rs 6 crores in the third quarter of financial year ’16. Loss for the quarter was mainly due to high finance costs which increased by 4.6 percent year on year. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, formerly Pantaloons Fashion and Retail, is a fashion and lifestyle company engaged in providing branded fashion apparels and accessories, and retail sales of clothing, footwear and leather articles. It operates through two segments: Madura Fashion and Lifestyle, and Pantaloons. Madura Fashion and Lifestyle is engaged in manufacturing and distribution of branded fashion apparel and accessories, and comprises over 1,800 exclusive brand outlets and approximately 150 value stores. Pantaloons is engaged in retailing apparel and accessories, and comprises over 160 stores.