Adore Me launches marketplace for sustainable brand partners

Lingerie brand Adore Me has revealed its new marketplace, Sustainabl.com, dedicated to sustainable brand partners.

Developed in partnership with Ecofashion Corp and Commonshare, the platform will feature the Shine Index, a rating system that allows customers to view how sustainable an item is.

Sustainabl’s purpose, Adore Me said in a release, is to unburden the customer with the task of responsibly sourcing their wardrobe by providing them with support and education for each purchase they madke.

"Right now, shopping for sustainable goods is often inconvenient and confusing—even for the people who have the desire," said Morgan Hermand, CEO & founder of Adore Me.

Hermand continued: "We are launching Sustainabl.com to build one place where we can bring together the brands pushing forward sustainable fashion, while making the sustainable shopping experience a superior one for customers."

The first brand to be featured on the curated marketplace has been announced as YesAnd, a sustainable brand from Ecofashion Corp, a social purpose corporation.

The apparel label is featured in the organisation’s Greenhouse of Brands group.