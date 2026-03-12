Aeffe: net worth decreased by over a third of its capital

Aeffe's net worth has decreased by over a third of its capital, according to a document published by the company. It has called a shareholders' meeting for April 1, 2026. The purpose of the meeting is to “illustrate the pro-forma equity, economic and financial situation of Aeffe from which it emerges that the company's net worth has decreased by more than one-third of the share capital”.

The figures show that the net worth is 8.6 million euros, while the share capital amounts to 26.8 million euros.

Aeffe aims to identify an interested party by the end of may

The San Giovanni in Marignano-based company, which operates international brands including Alberta Ferretti, Moschino and Pollini, has already made 120 people redundant. It also announced the dismissal of 221 employees starting last January. Meanwhile, the search for an industrial partner to relaunch the company continues.

Aeffe has set a target of identifying the interested party by the end of May, with a commitment to a constructive dialogue with trade unions aimed at a possible reduction in the number of initially planned redundancies.

On March 2, a meeting was held at Mimit dedicated to the situation of Aeffe spa, a group headquartered in San Giovanni in Marignano. This followed the initiation of the negotiated crisis settlement procedure and the collective dismissal procedure.

During the meeting on March 2, a note from Mimit stated: “the company has announced that it has received several non-binding expressions of interest from qualified parties, both national and international, with proven knowledge of the relevant market, and that priority will be given to those that provide for the maintenance of the entire production site. These are initial discussions, to which further expressions of interest may be added in the coming weeks”. The next meeting at Mimit is scheduled for April 28.

To date, 120 out of 221 people have been made redundant

As reported by Corriere Romagna yesterday, March 10, the regional councillor for labour, Giovanni Paglia, provided an update on the situation. This was in response to a question from Fdi councillor Nicola Marcello. Paglia described the Aeffe situation as “one of the worst industrial crises in our regional territory” and explained that, to date, the redundancies have affected 120 people.

“Given the scale of the crisis and the significant number of workers involved, we have taken care to inform our Job Centres that an extraordinary effort is needed to address a sudden and significant need. For our part, we continue to pay the utmost attention both politically to the company's industrial future and socially to the people who have lost their jobs,” Paglia emphasised, as reported by the local newspaper.