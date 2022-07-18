Aerosoles expands into men’s footwear with Orly licensing deal

Footwear brand Aerosoles is set to move into the men’s sector as it has announced the signing of a new licensing agreement with Orly Corporation.

The deal will cover the distribution of men’s slippers, men’s and ladies flip flops, hanging footwear, men’s socks and roller skates for men, women and youth.

It will be the first licensing deal signed by the brand since it was acquired by American Exchange Group in January 2022.

“Our newly established partnership with Orly aligns perfectly with our strategy to leverage our brand pillars of comfort and technology into additional licensed categories,” said Steve Velasquez, chief strategy officer of the group, in a release.

Velazquez continued: “Our proprietary technology is what has positioned Aerosoles as a leader in the comfort space for decades and will continue to evolve and expand to our licensed categories. This will remain as the trademark that makes our products so unique.”

The first collections as part of the partnership are expected to launch in summer 2023, and will be available at Nordstrom, Macy’s and other department and specialty stores.