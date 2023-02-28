Aerosoles expands into sleepwear through new licensing agreement

Footwear brand Aerosoles has taken its first steps into the sleepwear category through a new licensing agreement with United Intimate Group.

The deal will see the supplier distribute women’s sleepwear, robes and intimate apparel as part of Aerosoles’ goal to establish itself as a global lifestyle brand.

The move links to a strategy implemented by American Exchange Group, which acquired the brand in 2022.

In a release, Cynthia Nixon, vice president of licensing and brand development at the group, said: “With our well-established partnership with Weisner and the strong market presence of Aerosoles slippers, expanding the Aerosoles brand into sleepwear is a natural extension of our brand.”

The new products look to modernise and complement the brand’s classic ranges, with the first collections to be shipped in November 2023 and partnering retailers to include TJX and Nordstrom Rack.

Joey Ftiha, president of United Intimate Group added that the company was excited to partner with Aerosoles and take the lifestyle brand into a new product category.

Ftiha continued: “By expanding our sleepwear assortment and brand portfolio, we can cater to both current and new customers in the market.

“This partnership presents a tremendous opportunity to leverage the strong brand recognition of Aerosoles and our expertise in sleepwear to introduce new silhouettes and soft fabrics that align with their renowned comfort.”