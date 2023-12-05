Aerosoles to step into apparel category through Maze Collections deal

Footwear brand Aerosoles has announced that it will be taking on apparel as a new category through a licensing agreement with Maze Collections.

With the deal, Maze will be taking on the distribution of “work appropriate career pants”, building on Aerosoles most recent expansion into sleepwear earlier this year.

According to the label, the collection aims to provide a “fusion of style, functionality, and comfort” while aligning with its core values, with a variation of styles – including skinny, straight and bootcut – to also be available.

The first collections are set to drop in spring 2024 and will be housed across a number of retailers, from department stores to off-price.

Since the acquisition of Aerosoles by American Exchange Group in 2022, the brand has embarked on a mission to continue establishing itself as a global lifestyle brand, taking its offerings beyond women’s footwear.

In a release, Cynthia Nixon, EVP, licensing and brand development at the group, said that apparel was a “natural evolution” in regards to Aerosoles’ expansion into the sportswear market.

Nixon continued: “Partnering with Maze Collections, a company that shares our vision for quality and style, is the perfect synergy. Together, we are poised to redefine workplace comfort and fashion, offering our customers an unparalleled experience.”