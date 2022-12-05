Aesthetics skin doctor Barbara Sturm opens virtual retail store for brand

Aesthetics skin doctor and founder of Molecular Cosmetics Barbara Sturm has unveiled a new virtual store that will allow shoppers to shop her skincare collection in an interactive, virtual environment.

Created by Emperia, the store comes as an extension of Sturm’s physical shopping experience that she offers through her brick and mortar Spa & Boutique.

In a release, Sturm said on the store: “My goal is for everybody to have the complete Sturm experience, no matter where they are.

“While our bricks and mortar Spa & Boutiques will always serve as permanent places of skincare discovery, treatments and education, this beautiful virtual space with Emperia offers a new and exciting way in which clients can interact with us.”

Emperia x Dr. Barbara Sturm virtual store. Image: Emperia

The metaverse store features a selection of rooms, such as a main hall, an anti-aging lab, ‘next-gen’, microbiotic room and an anti-inflammatory room, which offers access to a virtual beach.

Customers will be able to purchase products directly from the space while also learning from and experiencing educational content and innovations by the brand.

Olga Dogadkina, CEO of Emperia, a virtual store tech developer, said: "Dr. Sturm has always taken a groundbreaking approach when it comes to the digital world.

“Dr. Sturm’s work with Emperia and the new virtual store is a direct reflection of this mindset, adding a new dimension of interactivity to the online shopping experience, one that perfectly aligns with Dr. Sturm's unique brand approach."