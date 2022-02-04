Afro Fashion Association launches networking platform for multicultural professionals

A new platform launched by the Afro Fashion Association looks to put Italy-based professionals with a multicultural background in contact with international companies in all sectors.

With support from Vogue Italia and Made in Italy (WAMI), the founder and Afro Fashion Association’s president, Michelle Francine Ngonmo, established the platform to bring light to the pool of talent in Italy who often face systemic challenges that limit their visibility in the job selection process. Entitled The Unseen Profiles, the platform has collaborated with companies that have made a commitment to diversifying cultural contributions in the workplace.

Its launch comes as Italy has begun discussions surrounding the lack of work opportunities for those with multicultural backgrounds. An increasing number of initiatives and movements have become the driving force behind the conversation, with many looking to bring visibility and prospects to those that experience such challenges.

A job posting section on the platform aims to act as a meeting point between professionals and companies, complete with CV screening services to ensure the best possible outcome for applicants. Companies can access the postings through personalised subscriptions, the proceeds of which will go towards the activities of the Afro Fashion Association.

“The pandemic crisis has highlighted profound differences between the needs of companies and professionals in the market,” said Ngonmo, in a release. “The idea of ​​the platform is to highlight valued profiles to give more opportunities for companies that are adapting their structures to the new scenarios. As after every crisis, the world of work is forced to completely renew itself, accepting the challenges of digitisation, sustainability and multiculturalism, which are already profoundly changing different sectors".