Afro Fashion Association partners with Trussardi on diversity initiatives

A new partnership between the Afro Fashion Association and Italian luxury house Trussardi will see the duo partner over the course of three years on a series of diversity-centred initiatives.

Established by the association’s president Michelle F. Ngomno and the fashion brand’s CEO Sebastian Suhl, the agreement spans projects focused on tackling diversity and inclusivity issues and global citizenship education, each with a particular focus on the fashion sector.

“Synergies such as this one are crucial elements in the perspective of a business system that is truly sustainable all round,” said Ngomno, in a release. “It is a first step that shows how brands have finally decided to take this path and embrace the multiplicity of talents and profiles that the ecosystem of our country offers. There is a concrete and active awareness that diversity is an essential value for the future of our country’s system.”

The partnership consists of initiatives promoting diversity and inclusion within the fashion industry, mentorship and coaching for emerging talents, driving projects in the art and cultural world and scouting new multicultural individuals in the creative sector.

Additionally, the two will work together on a series of workshops for Trussardi’s C-suite, ‘Next Level Leadership’, in which participants will explore the challenges of being a multicultural leader.

Trussardi’s Suhl said the agreement was a very important step for the brand in promoting its policies of inclusion, adding that the company has “found in Afro Fashion Association a perfect partner”.