After labour scandals: Italian government mulls regulation to safeguard Made in Italy’s reputation

The Italian Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy (Mimit), the government body responsible for supporting businesses and local production, is reportedly considering the introduction of a certification system after the brand Loro Piana was placed under judicial administration for alleged workers' rights violations.

According to Reuters, Adolfo Urso, minister of businesses and made in Italy, told trade associations during the Fashion Table on Tuesday that some illegal companies in the fashion supply chain have tarnished the image of "made in Italy".

According to a statement by Mimit, "to counter the illegal behaviour of a few in the field of labour, which could compromise the reputation of the entire sector, Urso pointed out that the government 'is working on a regulation to certify the sustainability and legality of companies in the sector, with the aim of offering a structural solution to the problem'."

The regulation aims to certify the supply chain belonging to the brand owner, based on specific preliminary checks, so as to exclude the latter from being held responsible for illegal or opaque behaviour attributable to suppliers or subcontractors along the chain.

Last week, LVMH’s cashmere brand Loro Piana was placed under judicial administration for one year for allegedly subcontracting production to suppliers who exploited workers.